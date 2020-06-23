Almost ready

Over the next few hours, the chrysalis will become increasingly transparent. It will then split open along the dark lines, lift up and the butterfly's head will emerge. It will take about 2 minutes for the crumpled imago to slide out, climb on the empty chrysalis and begin to inflate the wings. This is done by pumping haemolymph from the abdomen in to the wing veins which expands them. Any excess is expelled. It will take several hours for the wings to harden. Only when the butterfly, this is female, become agitated, will I release it onto a suitable food source.

