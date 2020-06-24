Previous
My first Butterbaby by jesika2
330 / 365

My first Butterbaby

Brimstone male, eclosed as expected on the 24th. Needless to say, sneakily as did the other 4.
240620FZ1K250620
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
90% complete

