Previous
Next
Control, we have lift off by jesika2
331 / 365

Control, we have lift off

First flight of my first Brimstone butterbaby of 2020. He'd been bombed by a passing bee and then took off into the unknown.
24020FZ1K250620
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise