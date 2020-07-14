Previous
The most beautiful Girl in the world by jesika2
The most beautiful Girl in the world

Her Tillyness suffering again, this time the camera ordeal. Fortunately this doesn't last TOO long and the reward is the chicken cake Auntie Audrey made.
Now 3 years old and still a pup
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
