An afternoon with a Painted Lady by jesika2
328 / 365

An afternoon with a Painted Lady

Only the second of the year but she stayed around for several hours and we had a really delightful time together
240820FZ1K250820
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
89% complete

Joyce W. ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2020  
Thom Mitchell
That's a fantastic photo!!
August 26th, 2020  
