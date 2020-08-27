Sign up
And again, Painted Lady
I promise this is the last one, didn't get the shots I REALLY wanted.
240820FZ1K270820
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Tags
nature
york
insect
butterfly
lady
painted
lepidoptera
FBailey
ace
Super sharp shot x
August 27th, 2020
