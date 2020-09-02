Sign up
75 years ago
On this date, 2 September 1945, the beautiful baby girl who grew up to become my FriendSisterTwin.
RIP LadyBugg
xx
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Tags
sister
,
friend
,
twin
