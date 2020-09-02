Previous
Next
75 years ago by jesika2
334 / 365

75 years ago

On this date, 2 September 1945, the beautiful baby girl who grew up to become my FriendSisterTwin.
RIP LadyBugg
xx
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise