75 years ago

18 Sept 1945, Dad's bride of 10 months began her work of welcoming into the world Peter or Gloria (Dad had a signed photo of the gorgeous Gloria de Haviland).

2 hours and 45 minutes into the 19th they got me!

I believe this is about Christmas 1946 and I don't look thrilled to be at the other side of the camera, still don't and I don't look like that now either.

180920