Stacked Polar Bears
First attempt at focus stacking with the new EM1iii. I can set the number of images to be stacked and the distance apart of each shot although I have no idea how far apart each image is. I suppose as long as the camera knows...
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
339
photos
63
followers
44
following
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
bear
,
first
,
stack
,
trial
,
focus
,
polar
,
em1iii
