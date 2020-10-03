From me, to me, for me

2 weeks late but my Big Girl Happy Birthday Present has arrived. York's wonderful independent camera shop had been unable to get my camera for my birthday and this past week it was expected to arrive. Odd things happened which prevented it being delivered as promised but here it is.

The men have gone the extra mile and a few more for me.

It was hand delivered by one on his way home (only a few yards detour, thank goodness) and the other had carefully wrapped it in pink paper.

This is the first time in many years since I've had a birthday package to open, even if I bought it myself. Great fun.

That is super service and a good why we should buy local and independent when ever possible.

Now I have a brain ache because this is a highly complex computer which can take photographs for fun. I've set up the basics and tomorrow should be able to test its abilities on my Super Model, Her Tillyness. Maybe even try focus stacking. If the skies clear, look out stars, here I come