First Pawtrait

as ever, the first photo with a new camera is of my dog, and as always, Tilly is as reluctant as the Silkies before her. Bored, mummy!

Olympus photo modes tend not to be flattering to Silkie colouring so a bit of fiddling with saturation etc to get it more or less right.

And now I have a problem. I changed lenses and the 120-40 pro lens refuses to connect to the camera. It did that when I first started to set up the camera and after about an hour decided to play. Changed lens today, put 12-40 back "check status of the lens" it keeps telling me. All other lenses work properly and the 12-40 won't work on my other Oly either. They worked so hard to get the camera lens for me and now there seems to be another problem which hopefully they can solve.

041020EM1iii041020