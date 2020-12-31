Previous
Next
Frosted fringe. by jesika2
355 / 365

Frosted fringe.

I think it's male Hazel catkins with a frosty fringe
FF
311220EM1iii311220
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise