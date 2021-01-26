Sign up
Sanctuary
Harlequin Ladybird snuggled into male Hazel Catkins, near the Millennium Bridge, York, Fulford side.
270121TZ200270121
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Jesika
@jesika2
Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly obvious that I am less than fully committed to this project. Second time...
Tags
nature
,
york
,
insect
,
ladybird
,
harlequin
