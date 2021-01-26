Previous
Next
Sanctuary by jesika2
349 / 365

Sanctuary

Harlequin Ladybird snuggled into male Hazel Catkins, near the Millennium Bridge, York, Fulford side.
270121TZ200270121
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Jesika

@jesika2
Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that I am less than fully committed to this project. Second time...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise