Magnificent seven plus one

Mrs B left 16 eggs in April and after a very long wait of 25 days cause by cold weather, the ting Brimstone caterpillars began to hatch. Sadly I could only find 2. Gradually the family increased until yesterday I had number 7 and today I found number 8. They are now safely inside and hopefully will continue to grow, pupate and in early July the beautiful Brimstone butterflies will eclose.

