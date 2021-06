Baby Mullein

Moth that is. The imago (adult) is brown and on first sight rather plain, but is really quite magnificent. The baby however is all for show. This is a very young one, first instar I think, which I found on my Buddleia today, to my great excitment.

Hopefully it will grow safely, pupate and then spend the winter under soil until it ecloses in spring.

120621TG5120621