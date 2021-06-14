Sign up
Photo 374
Black and white beauty
First Peppered moth of the year, absolutely gorgeous insect. Fulford, York
160621TZ200160621
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
2
1
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
376
photos
64
followers
46
following
103% complete
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
16th June 2021 8:08am
nature
insect
moth
lepidoptera
peppered
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes that is a gorgeous moth, I love the ones that just disappear into the texture of tree bark
June 16th, 2021
Jesika
@koalagardens
This moth is very clever. In coal fired days he was black in the dirtiest areas, an indication of very poor air quality. I'm pleased to say I've never seen a melanistic one.
June 16th, 2021
