Previous
Next
Black and white beauty by jesika2
Photo 374

Black and white beauty

First Peppered moth of the year, absolutely gorgeous insect. Fulford, York
160621TZ200160621
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes that is a gorgeous moth, I love the ones that just disappear into the texture of tree bark
June 16th, 2021  
Jesika
@koalagardens This moth is very clever. In coal fired days he was black in the dirtiest areas, an indication of very poor air quality. I'm pleased to say I've never seen a melanistic one.
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise