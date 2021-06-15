Previous
Next
A first by jesika2
Photo 375

A first

First Brown Argus of the year.
3 Hagges Woodmeadow, Escrick, Yorkshire
160621FZ1K160621
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise