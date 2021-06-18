Previous
Next
Mullein caterpillar, Ophion Luteus cocoon by jesika2
Photo 378

Mullein caterpillar, Ophion Luteus cocoon

After emerging from the Mullein caterpillar, the parasitic wasp larva spins a protective cocoon and the Mullein remains by its side, protecting its killer for the rest of its brief life
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Amazing photos and information.
June 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise