Zip by jesika2
Photo 395

Zip

As it twists and turns to pump haemolymph from the abdomen into the wings to inflate them, the Brimstone is also working hard to zip together the 2 parts of the proboscis through which it feeds.
010721EM1iii090721
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Jesika

@jesika2
