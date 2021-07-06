Sign up
Photo 395
Zip
As it twists and turns to pump haemolymph from the abdomen into the wings to inflate them, the Brimstone is also working hard to zip together the 2 parts of the proboscis through which it feeds.
010721EM1iii090721
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
1st July 2021 2:05pm
Tags
nature
york
butterfly
lepidoptera
proboscis
haemolymph
