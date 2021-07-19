I surrender

A wonderfully dressed Vapourer moth caterbug, a mass of shaving brushes, fringes, lace and sticky out bits. This one will pupate soon.

If a boy he will fly freely, the girls have a very different and shorter life. They have only rudimentary wings and are unable to fly. As soon as she ecloses (emerges) she will release pheromones which will attract passing males. She will be rapidly impregnated, lay her eggs on her cocoon and then die. The eggs will remain where they are and the caterpillars emerge next year to repeat the cycle.

Part of me hopes it's a boy so he can fly away but the insect obsessed me would like a girl because I have never seen this part of the cycle.

Time will tell.

