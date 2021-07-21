Previous
Sluuurp... by jesika2
Photo 402

Sluuurp...

Found a very dehydrated Bee, popped it on an open flower and mixed a delicious solution of water and maple syrup in an eye dropper bottle. After 30 minutes and 2 large drops of solution, the sated and revived Bee flew away.
Jesika

@jesika2
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
July 21st, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
well done!
July 21st, 2021  
