Photo 402
Sluuurp...
Found a very dehydrated Bee, popped it on an open flower and mixed a delicious solution of water and maple syrup in an eye dropper bottle. After 30 minutes and 2 large drops of solution, the sated and revived Bee flew away.
210721TZ200210721
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Tags
nature
,
water
,
bee
,
york
,
syrup
,
insect
,
maple
,
dehydration
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
July 21st, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well done!
July 21st, 2021
