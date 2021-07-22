Sign up
Photo 403
Living in clover
Or more accurately living ON clover. Small Skipper butterfly tucking into clover for breakfast at 3 Hagges Woodmeadow near Selby this morning.
220721FZ1K220721
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
403
photos
62
followers
44
following
110% complete
Tags
nature
,
clover
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
small
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
