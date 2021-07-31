Previous
Meanwhile, in the jungle by jesika2
Meanwhile, in the jungle

A few years ago a Marjoram seed decided to set up home in a tiny crack in the patio near the back door steps. It's grown and grown despite severe cutting back in Autumn and now happily restricts the steps. BUT, insects of any and every kind love it and thrive on it. I cannot and will not cut it back until it's seeded and then just wait for the process to start again next year.
This is one of 3 Gatekeeper butterflies on a not very sunny or warm day, feeding up after the constant Friday rain.
