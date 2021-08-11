Previous
Next
Exciting event number one by jesika2
Photo 417

Exciting event number one

Lot of commotion at the gate last night as Tildi went out for her last trip. I saw what she was barking at, rushed inside to grab the nearest camera and hoped Hedgie would still be there.
I'm delighted to say this was a giant economy sized Hedgehog, so very thrilled to see it. There is water in my garden and next door and THEIR next door provide food and shelter. There is free passage at the back between 4 gardens and the fronts are clear too, mine is fenced but a smaller HH could easily gain access. Fulford, York
100821FZ1K110821
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise