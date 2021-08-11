Exciting event number one

Lot of commotion at the gate last night as Tildi went out for her last trip. I saw what she was barking at, rushed inside to grab the nearest camera and hoped Hedgie would still be there.

I'm delighted to say this was a giant economy sized Hedgehog, so very thrilled to see it. There is water in my garden and next door and THEIR next door provide food and shelter. There is free passage at the back between 4 gardens and the fronts are clear too, mine is fenced but a smaller HH could easily gain access. Fulford, York

