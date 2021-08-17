Previous
Next
Oooops by jesika2
Photo 416

Oooops

or how not to photograph a running dog.
Much better to set focus but I'll call this intentional camera movement which seems to be quite popular recently.
170821EM1iii170821
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise