Meanwhile, in the shieldbug day nursery by jesika2
Photo 417

Meanwhile, in the shieldbug day nursery

No idea how many there are, didn't even try to count and this is just a fraction of the baby Shieldbugs living in my Fulford, York garden, and very welcome they are too.
19th August 2021

Jesika

@jesika2
