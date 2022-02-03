Previous
Oh dear by jesika2
Photo 440

Oh dear

It's taken about 8 hours to reach this stage of a moult. Sadly it will not survive the ordeal and I no longer have steady enough hands to help it.
Jesika

@jesika2
