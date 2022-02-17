Previous
Next
The SuperModel known as Mrs Mallard by jesika2
Photo 441

The SuperModel known as Mrs Mallard

Rowntree Park, York. She was standing on the wall of the bridge across the lake, an opportunity too good to miss. A definite little poser too. This shot is using the camera's HDR facility.
170222EM1iii180222
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
She’s beautiful. Well captured. Fav.
February 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise