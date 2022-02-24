Mrs V's babies in waiting

Mrs Vapourer moth laid these eggs after 9 minutes outside waiting for a fella. He abandoned her after a 9 minute marriage. 5 days after her labours, she died, job done.

The eggs should hatch in May and I'll have a very busy nursery for a couple of weeks, then I'll take most of the caterpillars to the local wood.

I made the mistake of taking photos after the weekly spraying so I'm not happy with the very close up results. I'll have another go next sunny day.

60mm macro lens + 26mm extension tubes

240222EM1iii240222