Mrs V's babies in waiting by jesika2
Mrs V's babies in waiting

Mrs Vapourer moth laid these eggs after 9 minutes outside waiting for a fella. He abandoned her after a 9 minute marriage. 5 days after her labours, she died, job done.
The eggs should hatch in May and I'll have a very busy nursery for a couple of weeks, then I'll take most of the caterpillars to the local wood.
I made the mistake of taking photos after the weekly spraying so I'm not happy with the very close up results. I'll have another go next sunny day.
