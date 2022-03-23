Previous
Pensioner Tortoiseshell by jesika2
Photo 453

Pensioner Tortoiseshell

One of 8 Small Tortoiseshells at Rowntree Park, York, today, the first day of opening after the recent floods. Safely out of hibernation and very active despite having last many wing scales.
230322FZ1K230322
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Jesika

@jesika2
124% complete

Photo Details

