My Favrit Fella's missus.

First for the year, the female Orangle Tip ecloses a couple of weeks after the males. This is one of 2 visiting my York garden today. There's plenty of baby food, but will she consider the nursery suitable? I can only hope. But not too many babies because they are cannibalistic if food is in short supply. At least if there are problems I can supplement to prevent chaos!

You can't see on this shot but the mottled wings blend wonderfully against the foliage when OTs rest.

