55 years ago today by jesika2
Photo 468

55 years ago today

April 28 Expo 67 opened to the public in Montreal.
Very happy memories of visits to the World Fair in Canada so very long ago when we were young...
Lester Pearson was Prime Minister, Jeanne Drapeau was mayor of Montreal.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Jesika

@jesika2
