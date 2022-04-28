Sign up
Photo 468
55 years ago today
April 28 Expo 67 opened to the public in Montreal.
Very happy memories of visits to the World Fair in Canada so very long ago when we were young...
Lester Pearson was Prime Minister, Jeanne Drapeau was mayor of Montreal.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
