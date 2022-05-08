11 days old

Baby Vapourer moth, second instar having shed its full first skin. The colours are beginning to show as are the tufts behind the face and the bottom of the legs (at the back) now have definite little "feet".

There were 9 caterpillars of about the same age but only 5 remain. There is no evidence that they were unable to complete the moult - no bodies and all I can find are 2 shed skins, I assume the others were eaten as is common in some species.

I have put the 5 survivors in separate containers!

About 20 have been relocated to a beautiful Hawthorn hedge where hopefully they will survive and thrive.

080522TG5080522 9 images stacked in camera