One of Two

Never happened before but this afternoon I had 2 Mrs Brimstone visit my tiny Alder Buckthorn tp oviposit (lay eggs). I now have about 80 babies in waiting and don't think I will be able to provide for all so some will be relocated after they hatch.

Look closely and you can see 2 pale green eggs, one above and one below her ovipositor.

140522FZ1K140522