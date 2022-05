Demented flying billiard ball

Also known as Cockchafer Beetle or May bug. Those little hooks at the end of the legs can really grip onto your skin.

They are very clumsy, have no landing skills and just simply crash...

Most delightful insects, really fun to see. This is one of two in my moth trap last night. If there are 7 "fingers" at the end of the antennae it's male, 6 if it's female. Neither opened up fully.

