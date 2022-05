Baby Brimstone

Late first instar so has fed enough to fill the wrinkly skin. Soon it will shed this skin and feed until it's full - repeat. After 4 moults it will pupate.

You can see the tiny golden drops of liquid on the setae, little hairs, along the back. Not totally sure what the drops do but I suspect it's a form of deterent, nasty taste perhaps or even toxic.

