The moulted skin of a Vapourer moth caterpillar as it changes from 3rd to 4th instar. When it has eaten enough to fill out the (invisible under the fancy bits) wrinkles in its skin, the great change will take place. Imaginal discs (like stem cells) will be activated, enzymes turned on or off and the caterpillar will pupate. All the parts of the moth are present in the larva, think of stem cells, which in an embryo know what they will become long before they actually do.

