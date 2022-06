Want your chimney swept?

Then I'm the one for the job. The minute (1 inch at most) Chimney Sweeper moth having an excellent season on Walmgate Stray, York. Yesterday I counted 23, today 26.

As the name suggests, the wings are soot coloured, very dark almost black upper wings and slightly greyer shown here, the underwings.

Unfortunately for my aching joints they fly very low and I'm finding it increasingly difficult to get the shots I'd like, Getting down is fairly easy but getting back up ...

100622EM1iii100622