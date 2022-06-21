Previous
Shaving brushes, lacy eyebrows, blond fringe by jesika2
Photo 504

Shaving brushes, lacy eyebrows, blond fringe

Also known as a 4th instar Vapourer moth caterpillar.
It will pupate soon and if it's a boy will fly freely.
If a girl, she will have a bloated body to accomodate hundreds of eggs, vestigial wings only and be unable to feed. She will release pheromones which males can detect from ridilculous distances, be mated and abandoned to produce her many off spring to be and die with a week.
The eggs will start to hatch in spring, the larvae emerging over a period of several. weeks.
This caterpillar is the child of Mrs V whose life was recorded starting about this time last year.
210622OM1210622
This is 11 images with a differential of 5 stacked in camera (OM1 System) using a 60mm macro lens.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Jesika

@jesika2
Linda Godwin
Great image and info!
June 21st, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, and super information!

Ian
June 21st, 2022  
