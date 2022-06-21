Shaving brushes, lacy eyebrows, blond fringe

Also known as a 4th instar Vapourer moth caterpillar.

It will pupate soon and if it's a boy will fly freely.

If a girl, she will have a bloated body to accomodate hundreds of eggs, vestigial wings only and be unable to feed. She will release pheromones which males can detect from ridilculous distances, be mated and abandoned to produce her many off spring to be and die with a week.

The eggs will start to hatch in spring, the larvae emerging over a period of several. weeks.

This caterpillar is the child of Mrs V whose life was recorded starting about this time last year.

This is 11 images with a differential of 5 stacked in camera (OM1 System) using a 60mm macro lens.