Small Skipper by jesika2
Photo 505

Small Skipper

Tiny golden butterfly, the first I've seen this year.
220622OM1220622
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Jesika

@jesika2
Milanie ace
Sweet little guy
June 22nd, 2022  
