4 Do the twist

The wings are completely out but still crumpled and only a small part of the body remains in the chrysalis.

Now the newly eclosed Brimstone butterfly will start to swing around and as the legs emerge will bend its body so the legs can hold onto the chrysalis. The twisting swinging action allows the imago (adult stage of insects) to pump haemolymph from the body into the wings to inflate them. Any left over haemolymph is expelled as a brown liquid much as a baby passes meconium after birth.

