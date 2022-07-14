Previous
4 Do the twist by jesika2
4 Do the twist

The wings are completely out but still crumpled and only a small part of the body remains in the chrysalis.
Now the newly eclosed Brimstone butterfly will start to swing around and as the legs emerge will bend its body so the legs can hold onto the chrysalis. The twisting swinging action allows the imago (adult stage of insects) to pump haemolymph from the body into the wings to inflate them. Any left over haemolymph is expelled as a brown liquid much as a baby passes meconium after birth.
jesika2
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
truly looks amazing, you got some great shots this year!
July 14th, 2022  
Jesika
@koalagardens Good grief, that was fast. Thanks.
July 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@jesika2 I must have uploaded like 1 minute after you
July 14th, 2022  
