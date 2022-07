5 Almost there

She's completely out of the chrysalis and still extremely vulnerable with soft wings. She'll climb on to the empty shell waiting until they are fully inflated which will take several hours.

At the same time the two sides of the proboscis will "zip" together forming the tube through which she will feed. You can see it curled above the head.

Also visible is the final caterpillar skin at the tail of the chrysalis.



