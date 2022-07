An unexpected surprise

Mrs Vapourer laid her huge brood of eggs July 12th and in theory the tiny larvae would be expected next spring. I was astonished yesterday to find almost all the eggs had hatched leaving empty shells behind.

I can only speculate that the recent extreme heat has accelerated development. It will be interesting to see happens to the few I shall keep and raise. Hundreds have been relocated.

This image has been stacked in camera using the 60mm macro lens and 26mm extension tubes.

210722OM1210722