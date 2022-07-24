Sign up
Photo 526
Abstract art
Otherwise known as rain drops on windows.
Yes, Folks, the sky water has fallen in great quantity today here in York. Even better, we managed to do walkies before it started and a short one in the brief afternoon lull.
240722OM1240722
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
526
photos
59
followers
39
following
144% complete
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
Tags
window
,
water
,
rain
,
drops
,
art
,
absract
