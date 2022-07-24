Previous
Next
Abstract art by jesika2
Photo 526

Abstract art

Otherwise known as rain drops on windows.
Yes, Folks, the sky water has fallen in great quantity today here in York. Even better, we managed to do walkies before it started and a short one in the brief afternoon lull.
240722OM1240722
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise