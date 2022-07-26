The Beautiful Lady

The Painted Lady butterfly has amazing migration from sub Saharan Africa and has been seen in Iceland. Until 2009 it was believed most of them died with just a few left in Africa to maintain populations.

But 2009 was an irruption year and they were tracked throughout their journey north and then in early autumn were tracked again as they set off south. Mystery solved.

Of course a single insect didn't make the complete journey, they bred along their route but I believe those born here DO travel all the way back.

Research has shown how they navigate and also demonstrated that when crossing seas, deserts etc, they wait for following winds.

