In search of the Milky Way

Chances of my ever seeing the true night sky are decreasing but my camera might be able to see more than my eyes.

This is a 12.8 sec shot (slight star movement noticed) through an open bedroom window at 04.39am (STUPID O'CLOCK) ISO 1000 f2.8.

I have to devise a safe way to position my OM1 allowing upward tilt to avoid roof tops. Tripod obviously won't fit on a window sill & I'm not going into my jungle garden at 4.30!

Orion is rising bottom left.

280822/280822