Photo 539
White on white.
Took the camera out today after a bit of a lull in enthusiasm.
White on White.
050922OM1050922
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
539
photos
55
followers
38
following
147% complete
539
5
365
OM-1
5th September 2022 9:16am
nature
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
