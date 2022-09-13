Previous
Next
The admirable Admiral by jesika2
Photo 541

The admirable Admiral

The Red Admiral in the past was called the Admirable and indeed it is. The under wing looks like fine tapestry.
Mother always called it the French butterfly. She can not have known it was a migratory insect!
Pro capture
130922OM1130922
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise