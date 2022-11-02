Sign up
Photo 541
Waiting for spring
Catkins waiting for spring.
041122OM1041122
9 images stacked in camera
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Tags
nature
,
golden
,
spring
,
catkins
Mark Prince
ace
The Red Admiral flying around my garden yesterday and today must have thought that spring was already here !
November 4th, 2022
Fisher Family
It's amazing how many signs of spring there already to be seen. A lovely shot!
Ian
November 4th, 2022
