Photo 542
Take off
Playing with the pro capture setting of my clever OM1, Rowntree Park, York.
I find whites very difficult, but digital allow experimentation without great expense - once you've bought all the gear!
081122/081122
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
542
photos
56
followers
38
following
148% complete
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Tags
nature
,
water
,
bird
,
gull
Mark Prince
ace
You know what they say, practise makes perfect. Nicely caught.
November 8th, 2022
