Take off by jesika2
Photo 542

Take off

Playing with the pro capture setting of my clever OM1, Rowntree Park, York.
I find whites very difficult, but digital allow experimentation without great expense - once you've bought all the gear!
081122/081122
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
148% complete

Mark Prince ace
You know what they say, practise makes perfect. Nicely caught.
November 8th, 2022  
